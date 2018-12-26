Wenatchee Scouts Will Recycle Christmas Trees on Jan. 5th

The Wenatchee Boy Scout Troop 7 Christmas Tree recycling will be at a new location. On Saturday, January 5th, Boy Scouts will be at the Stemilt Organic Recycling Center at 1465 South Wenatchee Ave., next to the Waste Management Transfer Station from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Scouts will accept trees for recycling, with the trees to be chipped on site and used in Stemilt’s compost product.

There is no charge, but a $5 donation is suggested which will be used to support the Troop 7 programs. Trees must be free of all tinsel and decorations to be accepted for recycling.