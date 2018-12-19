Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Helping Dogs with Behavioral Challenges

Wenatchee, WA – Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) has added behavior and obedience programs to their list of resources. The programs are a tool used to help some of the more rambunctious and untrained dogs at the shelter. The goal is to reduce their length of stay at the shelter and increase their adoptability.

“Dogs that come to the shelter with behavior issues have a difficult time being adopted,” explains WVHS Executive Director, Dawn Davies. “Long lengths of stay in a shelter setting are stressful for animals. Our goal is to give these dogs every opportunity to find their forever home, as quickly as possible. Adding a dog behavior program that teaches positive habits, confidence for good manners and basic obedience skills was the next natural step for us to take.”

All dogs entering the shelter are evaluated. Those who show signs of treatable behavior issues are placed into either the Canine Good Citizen-Ready (CGC) program or the Total Obedience Program (TOP) Dog program. Both programs give dogs a second chance for a happy home through training, diligence, and one-on-one development.

In the CGC program, WVHS staff and volunteers work with the selected shelter dogs to train them on specific good behavior skills, with a goal of mastering them. Mastering these behaviors prepares them for the American Kennel Club CGC Test and once ready, shelter dogs are tested on ten real-world scenarios. If they pass, they are labeled ‘CGC Ready.’ Adopters of these dogs will be briefed on their dog’s skill set and are encouraged to work with an independent CGC Evaluator for CGC certification testing.

Dogs participating in the TOP dog program work on skills similar to the CGC-Ready Program but in addition to good behavior skills, TOP Dogs learn advanced skills specific to each dog’s needs. Adopters of TOP Dog participants have the opportunity to visit WVHS with their dog, where the owner can learn the training skills received during the program and earn a WVHS TOP Dog certificate.