Wenatchee Wild Schedule for Series Against Cowichan Valley Announced

Wenatchee, WA – The Wenatchee Wild fought back from a 3-2 series deficit to advance to the second round of the BCHL Fred Page Cup Playoffs by winning Games 6 and 7 against the West Kelowna Warriors at Town Toyota Center. The Wild’s next opponent will be the Cowichan Valley Capitals, who advanced to the second round following an upset of the top-seeded Penticton Vees in six games.

The second round series is a best-of-seven, and will follow a 2-2-1-1-1 format, with Wenatchee holding home ice advantage as the higher seed. The schedule is as follows:

Game 1 – Fri March 15 – 7:05 pm at Wenatchee

Game 2 – Sat March 16 – 7:05 pm at Wenatchee

Game 3 – Tue March 19 – 7:00 pm at Cowichan Valley

Game 4 – Wed March 20 – 7:00 pm at Cowichan Valley

*Game 5 – Fri March 22 – 7:05 pm at Wenatchee

*Game 6 – Sun March 24 – 7:00 pm at Cowichan Valley

*Game 7 – Tue March 26 – 7:05 pm at Wenatchee

* – if necessary

The Wenatchee Wild are the highest remaining seed in the Interior Conference. The Cowichan Valley Capitals qualified for the playoffs as a Wild Card, and were assigned the #8 seed as a crossover from the Island Division. The other Interior Conference SemiFinal pits #4 Vernon against #7 Trail.

All seats for Wild playoff games are $10. Group discounts are available through the Wild office at 509-888-7825.

Wenatchee playoff games are available for video streaming on HockeyTV, and will be broadcast live both locally and via internet stream on “NewsRadio 560 KPQ”, with the Pregame Shows starting 15 minutes prior to faceoff.

Press release provided by the Wenatchee Wild.