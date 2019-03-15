latest News

Who Will Emerge as Mr.Panther?

Wenatchee High School's candidates for Mr. Panther

Posted By: Michael Knight March 15, 2019

Meet the candidates for Wenatchee High School’s preeminent competitive college scholarship contest for young men, “Mr. Panther”. 

They are, in alphabetical order- Mason Atwood, Mason Brown, Darius Carlson, Cole Hanson, Ethan Harris, Trent Jaeger, Xavier Martinez, Mario Murillo, Diego Navarro and Jake Wiersma.

The were escorted by Student Body Vice President, Eleanor Toth.  Listen to their entire interview on “The Agenda” page here at KPQ.com

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Who Will Emerge as Mr.Panther?"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*