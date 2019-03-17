Wild Bounce Back with 6-3 Win to Even Series

The Wenatchee Wild capitalized on an early power play chance and never trailed as they defeated the Cowichan Valley Capitals 6-3 in Game 2 of their best-of-seven series on Saturday night at Town Toyota Center.

On the opening shift of the game the Capitals took a penalty for cross-checking and Wenatchee used the man advantage to score the game’s first goal, as Matt Gosiewski fired a shot from the right circle that found the net at 2:11 of the first period. Gosiewski generated a neutral zone turnover that Brian Adams controlled and dished back to Gosiewski as they approached the net. Gosiewski fired a wrister past the blocker of Pierce Diamond for a 2-0 Wild lead that stood at the end of the period, with Wenatchee outshooting Cowichan Valley 12-2.

The Capitals crawled back into the game, first with a backhanded finish of a loose puck netfront scramble at 1:13 by Brady Lynn. Cruz Cote buried a wrister through traffic at 9:35 to tie the game, prompting a goaltending change, with Austin Park coming on in relief. He would go on to stop 11 of the 12 shots he faced on the night. Wenatchee retook the lead for good when Lucas Sowder, driving down the left wing drove home the angled rebound of a Murphy Stratton shot from the right wing at 15:24. Brandon Koch added to the lead as he threaded a shot from the left point off the pipe and in at 17:46, and for good measure, Marko Reifenberger powered home a Hunter Hastings pass from the left wall to the high slot at 19:08 and Wenatchee led 5-2 after 40 minutes.

The Capitals closed to within 5-3 on a Paul Selleck goal from the right circle on a power play at 12:46 of the third, but Wenatchee regained their three goal lead as Nathan Iannone forced a neutral zone turnover, Matt Gosiewski gathered it and dished it to Brian Adams who lasered a shot over the goalie’s shoulder at the 15:00 minute mark for the 6-3 lead that would end up being the final. Wenatchee outshot the Capitals 33-18.

The best-of-seven series is now tied at a game apiece and heads to Duncan, BC for Games 3 and 4 at Island Savings Centre on Tuesday and Wednesday night. Game 5 returns to Wenatchee on Friday March 22.

AROUND THE BCHL: In the other Interior Conference series, the Trail Smoke Eaters scored :12 seconds into overtime in Game 2 to defeat the Vernon Vipers on the road to take a 2-0 series lead. The winner of this series will face the winner of that series. In the Mainland Division, the Prince George Spruce Kings won both games on the road at Chilliwack for a 2-0 series lead. And on the Island, Powell River needed overtime to defeat Victoria in Game 2 to even that series at a game apiece.

Wenatchee playoff games are available for video streaming on HockeyTV, and will be broadcast live both locally and via internet stream on “NewsRadio 560 KPQ”, with the Pregame Shows starting 15 minutes prior to faceoff. The Wild’s official away game watch parties are at Bob’s Burgers and Brew in East Wenatchee and Tap N Putt on Wenatchee Ave.

Press Release Provided by Wenatchee Wild