Wild Strike in Overtime to Post 3-2 Road Win

The Wenatchee Wild brought a ton of pressure early but needed overtime to earn a 3-2 road victory over the Alberni Valley Bulldogs on Saturday night at Weyerhauser Arena in Port Alberni, BC.

The Wild had seven shots on goal and the Bulldogs were still looking for their first when Wenatchee scored the first goal of the game. Christophe Fillion fired a crisp pass from the left wing to Murphy Stratton who deflected the puck behind the Alberni Valley netminder for the 1-0 lead at 6:38. The Wild outshot the Bulldogs 14-3 in that first period, but a defensive zone turnover set up a Grayson Valente goal with 12.9 seconds to go in the opening frame. Late in the second, the Bulldogs took a 2-1 lead on a point shot from Aaron Bohlinger that found its way through traffic and Alberni Valley led 2-1 after 2. Matt Gosiewski powered home his 24th of the season at 2:05 of the third, muscling home a shot from the left circle to tie the game at 2. After a penalty-free 40 minutes to open the game, each side had 2 power play chances in the final period, including a Bulldog power play that carried over into overtime. Each side killed off both penalties, and with teams back even and skating 3 aside in overtime, the Wild buried the game winner as Blake Bargar followed his own rebound, set up by Josh Arnold and Brandon Koch for the 3-2 final margin. Cal Sandquist picked up the win, stopping 18 of 20 shots.

Wenatchee (24-13-2) concludes their Island Division trip with a 2:00 pm Sunday game in Nanaimo, BC against the Nanaimo Clippers (20-18-0). The game will be available for video streaming on HockeyTV, and will be broadcast live both locally and via internet stream on “NewsRadio 560 KPQ”, with the Pregame Show starting at 1:45 pm. The Wild return to Wenatchee to open an eight-game homestand on Friday, January 11.