Winter Storm Warning for Mountain Travel

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for West slopes of the North Cascades and passes including Snoqualmie and Stevens Passes.

The warning is in effect from 6 p.m. tonight until 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Forecasts call for up to 17 inches of snow above 3,500 feet and gusty winds of up to 40 mph.

The warning says travel could be “very difficult” due to slick, snow-covered roadways and “diminished visibilities” from falling snow and gusting winds.

Snow showers are expected for the rest of the week over Stevens Pass, with rain and snow on Snoqualmie Pass.