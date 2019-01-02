Winter Weather Advisory for Freezing Rain

A Pacific storm system will bring heavy snow to the Cascades and the northeast Washington mountains tonight through Thursday night. In addition areas of freezing rain will be possible for the Cascade valleys and the northeast mountain valleys.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Thursday at 4am to 2pm for the Wenatchee area, Okanogan Valley and Waterville Plateau. The communities of; Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville, Mansfield, Badger Mountain Road, Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, Nespelem and Disautel Pass can expect mixed wintry precipitation. Ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch expected. Motorists should expect hazardous road conditions that could could impact the morning commute.