Yakima Man Struck and Killed on I-90 near George

A 31-year-old Yakima man, Thomas B. Whitlock died when he was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 90 seven miles east of George Thursday night.

The Washington State Patrol says the man was standing in the westbound lanes of the highway while attending to his disabled vehicle when he was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup being driven by a Wenatchee man. The accident was reported about 9:40pm.

Troopers say no charges will be filed and that the cause was a pedestrian in the lane of travel.